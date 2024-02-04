Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.90

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.90 and last traded at $123.67, with a volume of 41237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.