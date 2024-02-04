Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

