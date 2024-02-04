Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.