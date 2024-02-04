Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,203,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

