Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.