Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $93.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Ashland’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ashland by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 14.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

