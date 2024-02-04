AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.