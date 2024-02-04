Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

