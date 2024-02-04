Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

