Atria Investments Inc Acquires 227 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.