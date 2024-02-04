Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,394 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.13% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000.

RYLD stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

