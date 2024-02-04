Atria Investments Inc Buys 20,258 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

