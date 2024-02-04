Atria Investments Inc Buys 22,249 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $174.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

