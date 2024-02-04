Atria Investments Inc Buys 867 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $378.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

