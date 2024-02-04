Atria Investments Inc Buys 867 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $378.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.36. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

