Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 5.76% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 147,695 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 21,890.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 55,603 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS WLDR opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

