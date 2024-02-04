Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after acquiring an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

