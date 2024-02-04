Atria Investments Inc Has $1.97 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

