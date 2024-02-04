Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,815,000 after buying an additional 436,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

