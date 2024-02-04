Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

