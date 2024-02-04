Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,466 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

