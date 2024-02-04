Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,590 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.55.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

