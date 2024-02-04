Auxano Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

