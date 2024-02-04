Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.5 %

AGR stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

