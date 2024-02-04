Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,471 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LIN opened at $407.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.18 and a 200 day moving average of $392.34. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.