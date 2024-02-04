Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,906 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

