Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. The company has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

