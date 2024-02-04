Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $65.50 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

