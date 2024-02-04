Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.