Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $93.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

