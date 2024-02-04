Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 178,188 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,188 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

