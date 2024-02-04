Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 178,330 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 271,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215,658 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

