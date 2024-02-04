Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 178,330 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 464.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PRFZ opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
