Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 29,851 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

