Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 35,741 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,024,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

