Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 36,000 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

