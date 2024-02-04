Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,809 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

VCR stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

