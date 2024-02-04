Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 685 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

