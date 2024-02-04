Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,991 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $52.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $692.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.