Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,084 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $8,019,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,605,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

