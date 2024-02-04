Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.63 and a 1-year high of $170.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

