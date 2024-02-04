Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,513 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

