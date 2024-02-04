Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

