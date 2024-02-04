Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,996,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,259,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,996,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,259,160.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.