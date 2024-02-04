Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.73% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

