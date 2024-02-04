Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.