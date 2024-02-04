Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $123.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

