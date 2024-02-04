Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

