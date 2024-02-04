Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $317.37. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.48.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.