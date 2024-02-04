Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,538,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.